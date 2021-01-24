Overview of Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD

Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.