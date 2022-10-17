See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Clifton, NJ
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD

Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Mekkawy works at AHMED A MEKKAWY MD in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mekkawy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ahmed Mekkawy M.d. P.A.
    925 Clifton Ave Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 778-5070
  2. 2
    St Mary's General Hospital
    350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 365-4648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 17, 2022
    This was my first consultation with Dr. Mekkawy related to a chronic issue. My appointment was as scheduled, and it did not go unnoticed that the waiting area and examination areas were nice and clean. After answering questions about my condition and sharing some medical history, Dr. Mekkawy was able to provide relevant insight and viable options for my recovery. More importantly, it appears that he listens to his patients and gives clear responses. It was also great to interact with Ms. Cindy and other office staff who made my visit feel welcoming.
    Nadia Benelali — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD
    About Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1033181680
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mekkawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mekkawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mekkawy has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekkawy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekkawy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekkawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekkawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekkawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.