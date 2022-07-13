Overview of Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD

Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Meleis works at Albany Medical Center - Comprehensive Spine and Pain Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.