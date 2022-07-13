See All Neurosurgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD

Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Meleis works at Albany Medical Center - Comprehensive Spine and Pain Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meleis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical Center - Comprehensive Spine and Pain Center
    391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 264-2225
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Albany Medical Center - Saratoga Springs
    377 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 264-0880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Tumors Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    He is polite, informative and Interested in his patient care. I would and have recommended a few people to call his office for him for neurological evaluations etc. amazing bedside manners and has great staff as well, Stacey the receptionist and Karen his nurse!!! All excellent
    Marie Ginter — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1508132390
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgical Oncology - M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Neurological Surgery - Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
    • Princeton Unversity
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meleis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meleis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meleis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meleis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meleis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meleis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meleis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

