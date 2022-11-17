Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD
Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mohamed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mohamed's Office Locations
-
1
Ahmed Mohamed MD LLC412 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 522-4155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohamed?
Dr always makes time for me, listens to progress or set backs I am experiencing.
About Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750420626
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed works at
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohamed speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.