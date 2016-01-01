See All Cardiologists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
61 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Mohiuddin works at New England Heart Center PC in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Heart Center PC
    411 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 333, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 894-8858
  2. 2
    465 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 415, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 894-8858
  3. 3
    619 High St Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 894-8858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Evaluation
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518012251
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

