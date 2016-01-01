Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Locations
New England Heart Center PC411 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 333, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (781) 894-8858
- 2 465 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 415, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (781) 894-8858
- 3 619 High St Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 894-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, MD
- Cardiology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1518012251
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

