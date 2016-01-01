Dr. Nadeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Nadeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Nadeem, MD
Dr. Ahmed Nadeem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Nadeem's Office Locations
Woonsocket Office115 Cass Ave Ste 2, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 767-1541
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Nadeem, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Urdu
- 1952332041
Education & Certifications
- Ri Hosp-Miriam Hosp-Brown U
- Bridgeport Hosp-Yale U
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- King Edward Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadeem accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadeem has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nadeem speaks Portuguese and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadeem.
