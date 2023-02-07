Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ.
Dr. Nasser works at
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
The Plastic Surgery Center535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 702-0477
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasser is truly the best doctor on planet Earth (I am not exaggerating). He truly takes his time with his patients to understand their concerns. He explains everything thoroughly. He makes you feel very safe & like you are in great hands. I did a breast lift & liposuction on my abdomen. He did an amazing job! I’m only on week 2 post op but I already see the amazing results! I could not be happier! Do yourself a favor & go to Dr. Nasser. He cares about his patients happiness & safety. Dr. Nasser brought a self confidence in me that I never thought I could feel at 25 years young! He over delivered in results & bed side manner. Super excited to see final results!
About Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1073757167
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nasser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
