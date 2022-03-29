Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland
Dr. Osman works at
Locations
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists1841 NE 45TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 678-9531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists350 NW 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 678-9531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists2825 N State Road 7 Ste 303, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 678-9531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists4900 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 309, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 678-9531
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1104815943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- Norwalk Hospital/Yale University
- Cairo University Hospital
- Kasr-El-Aini Med Sch
