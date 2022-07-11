Overview of Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD

Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Raslan works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.