Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Garland, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD

Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Raza works at Baylor Scott And White Dallas Diagnostic Association Garland in Garland, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DDA Garland
    7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 300, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-2000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    5220 W University Dr Ste 250, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Raza is a very thorough and compassionate doctor. My experience with him and his staff has always been completely positive.
    bioteach33 — Sep 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD
    About Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396784997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raza has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

