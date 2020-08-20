Overview of Dr. Ahmed Sawas, MD

Dr. Ahmed Sawas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center|St Vincents Hospital Ny Ny



Dr. Sawas works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.