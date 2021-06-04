See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD

Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Shokry works at Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shokry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    38 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    340 4th Ave. Suite 3, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1750812087
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
