Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Euless, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM

Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Shoukry works at North Texas Podiatry in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shoukry's Office Locations

    North Texas Podiatry Associates
    401 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 21, 2017
    I was very satisfied with my visit. Doctor Shoukry was very knowledgeable, caring and provided the best advice. He listens well and asked the right questions. Thanks to Dr. Shoukry, he diagnosed my problem. Prior to my visit, I've seen three podiatrists and he's the only one who has made sense of my situation.
    Apr 21, 2017
    About Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1104264456
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Cairo University School of Medicine
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoukry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoukry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoukry works at North Texas Podiatry in Euless, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shoukry’s profile.

    Dr. Shoukry has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

