Dr. Ahmed Sirage, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Sirage, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Sirage works at
Locations
Miramar Parkway Dental Care17011 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 902-5032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful for the kind attention and care I received from Dr. Ahmed Sirage, DMD and his staff at Miramar Parkway Dental. I highly recommend Dr. Sirage. I came in needing an extraction of a wisdom tooth that was bothering me. Dr. Sirage took the time to carefully, listen to my concerns and guided me step by step of the procedure. This extraction was 100% pain free! I felt minimal pressure, and my wisdom tooth was out before I realized it. Dr. Sirage's hands are like silk. This is the first time I have ever had a dental procedure without any pain. The staff at Miramar Parkway Dental are caring, compassionate, and highly professional. I trust Dr. Ahmed Sirage with my dental care and I highly recommend you to do so, as well. Thanks again to Dr. Sirage and his staff for taking such good care of me. With Dr. Sirage you will be in the best caring hands, who will address all your dental care needs.
About Dr. Ahmed Sirage, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1578945986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirage accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sirage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sirage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirage works at
Dr. Sirage speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirage.
