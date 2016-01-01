See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD

Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Soliman works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soliman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 221-6243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Absolute Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Cyclodialysis Chevron Icon
Cyclodiathermy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soliman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soliman to family and friends

    Dr. Soliman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soliman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669795316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soliman works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soliman’s profile.

    Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.