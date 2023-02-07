Overview of Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD

Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Sufyan works at Mclaren-Greater Lansing Rsdncy in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.