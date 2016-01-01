Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
WK Lung Specialists - South2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
