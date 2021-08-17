Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD
Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Yousry works at
Dr. Yousry's Office Locations
Liberty Women OB-GYN, PC377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 477-5873
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yousry is personable, knowledgeable and makes you feel very comfortable and most of all, listened to. He spends the time to answer questions and make sure you feel good about any treatment or decisions made.
About Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750317418
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yousry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yousry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousry has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousry.
