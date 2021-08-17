Overview of Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD

Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Yousry works at Liberty Women OB-GYN, PC in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.