Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD
Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat|Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Zakari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zakari's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs894 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakari?
I have been in remission since June of 2013. Dr Zakari and his team saw me thru 8 rounds of chemo and 2 yrs of maintenance chemo. He is informative and compassionate.
About Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447268297
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ Med Ctr|HEMATOLOGY, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC
- Brookdale University Hospital|Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, Brookdale University Hospital, Brookdale, NY
- Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat|Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy Of Rabat
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakari accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zakari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zakari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakari works at
Dr. Zakari has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zakari speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.