Overview of Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD

Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat|Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Zakari works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.