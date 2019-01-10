Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dervish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their residency with Ege University Hospital
Dr. Dervish works at
Locations
Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dervish was incredibly professional and very understanding. I have been struggling with severe back pain for quite some time now. The pain was debilitating, and it was struggle even going to work. He listened to all my concerns and provided me with the pain relief I had been seeking. I have never been disappointed with his care. I would recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Turkish
- 1104854462
Education & Certifications
- Ege University Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Dervish works at
