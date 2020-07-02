Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD
Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Istanbul Universitys Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Karaca works at
Dr. Karaca's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetika Nova40950 Woodward Ave Ste 303, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 642-1020
-
2
Ahmet R. Karaca, MD Birmingham Plastic Surgery250 N Old Woodward Ave Ste 250, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 642-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karaca?
Dr. Karaca is wonderful. During my consultation, he took his time and was so informative, professional, not pushy at all. I had my surgery today and couldn't be happier. I would recommend him to anyone, family, friend or stranger. He is a skilled surgeon and awesome human being. He even gives you his personal cell number to call him anytime if you have a question. Who does that??
About Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, French and Turkish
- 1134225287
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Wayne State University Hospitals
- General Surgery-Grace Hospital, Detroit, Mi
- Istanbul Universitys Medical School-M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karaca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karaca works at
Dr. Karaca speaks French and Turkish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karaca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karaca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.