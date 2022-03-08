Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaktay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Istanbul|University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ozaktay works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants7171 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 691-3211Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants4485 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Directions (954) 751-1621
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozaktay?
When you reach a certain age in life you’re certainly see more doctors I certainly have my share Dr.Ozaktey is the only one I actually look forward to seeing he’s not only a very compassionate Dr. but also extremely knowledgeable in the most up to date treatments available for pain if you or your family members or friends have pain issues he’s certainly the one I would recommend Michael A.Pompano Beach
About Dr. Ahmet Ozaktay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649381146
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Univeristy Of Istanbul|University Of Istanbul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozaktay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozaktay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozaktay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozaktay works at
Dr. Ozaktay has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozaktay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaktay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaktay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaktay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaktay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.