Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD

Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Abdulghani works at Mediversity Health in Blackwood, NJ with other offices in Clayton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdulghani's Office Locations

    Mediversity Health
    4991 Route 42 Ste 8, Blackwood, NJ 08012
(856) 740-9777
    1080 N DELSEA DR, Clayton, NJ 08312
(856) 881-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2019
    Dr abdulghani is my primary favorite doctor he has been taking care of me since 2005 I met him at his first office in turnersville nj on fries mill road he manages my diabetes type 2 and all of my other issues I love him dearly I say hes just not my doctor hes my friend all my family comes to see him and my kids and husband love him dearly so please keep in mind if you do need a doctor or a friend dr ashan abdulghani is the doctor for you I am happy with him and dr Ahmed and the staff wonderful just beautiful people trust me you will be happy with his practice and staff please give him a try hes a doctor of many things so many things he specializes in just any kind of services you or a family member may need thank you dr ashan abdulghani for taking such good care of me and my family best regards to you and the wonderful staff sincerely alfonsina Annunziata
    About Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1881670891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahsan Abdulghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdulghani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdulghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdulghani has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulghani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

