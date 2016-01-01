Dr. Ahsan Valappil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valappil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahsan Valappil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahsan Valappil, MD
Dr. Ahsan Valappil, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Valappil works at
Dr. Valappil's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valappil?
About Dr. Ahsan Valappil, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477728517
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valappil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valappil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valappil works at
Dr. Valappil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valappil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valappil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valappil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.