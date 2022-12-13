Overview of Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD

Dr. Ahsan Sattar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Sattar works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.