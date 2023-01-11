Overview

Dr. Ahtaram Khan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow International Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Khan works at Advanced Family Medical Care in Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.