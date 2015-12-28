See All Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD

Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital

Dr. Wang works at Ai-Lan Wang, M.D. - Livingston in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ai Lan Wang
    349 E Northfield Rd Ste 106, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 533-9255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2015
    Dr. Wang has been my doctor for almost 25 years (more than half my life)! She started off treating me for allergies (successfully) and has been my GP ever since. You will NOT find a doctor that cares more about his/her patients than Dr. Wang! Even when she's telling me something I don't want to hear, I know it is done from a place of caring about my well being. I will be a patient of Dr. Wang's as long as she practices. You may have to wait to see her, but it's only because she's thorough.
    Hillary Wehrle in Forest Hills, NY — Dec 28, 2015
    About Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD

    • Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
    • English, Chinese and Minnan
    • 1487646444
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital
    • Children's Hospital of New Jersey (United Hospital Medical Center)
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
