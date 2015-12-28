Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Ai Lan Wang349 E Northfield Rd Ste 106, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 533-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang has been my doctor for almost 25 years (more than half my life)! She started off treating me for allergies (successfully) and has been my GP ever since. You will NOT find a doctor that cares more about his/her patients than Dr. Wang! Even when she's telling me something I don't want to hear, I know it is done from a place of caring about my well being. I will be a patient of Dr. Wang's as long as she practices. You may have to wait to see her, but it's only because she's thorough.
About Dr. Ai-Lan Wang, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1487646444
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital of New Jersey (United Hospital Medical Center)
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Minnan.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.