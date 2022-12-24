Dr. Ai Mukai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ai Mukai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ai Mukai, MD
Dr. Ai Mukai, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Mukai works at
Dr. Mukai's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 416-9596Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4959
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeway101 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 402-8070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mukai was very professional and explained the procedure and what would happen next. She let me know when the results would be ready and that she would reach out to my PCP to let her know to request MRIs of my brain and spine ASAP. She was very professional and caring and I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Ai Mukai, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1871788927
Education & Certifications
- UCLA|UCLA|University Of California|University Of California
- Northwestern University's Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago|Northwestern University's Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago|Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago|Rehabilitation Institute Of Chicago
- Hershey Medical Center|Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukai has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukai.
