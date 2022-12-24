Overview of Dr. Ai Mukai, MD

Dr. Ai Mukai, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Mukai works at Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.