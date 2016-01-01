Overview of Dr. Aida Hanna, MD

Dr. Aida Hanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Signature Healthcare Brockton in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.