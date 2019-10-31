Overview of Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD

Dr. Aida Loudyi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Loudyi works at Hummingbird Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.