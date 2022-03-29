Dr. Aida Murko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aida Murko, MD
Overview
Dr. Aida Murko, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka.
Locations
Murko & Murko MD PA21301 Powerline Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 852-2525Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murko is phenomenal. She has immeasurable knowledge in psychiatric treatment. Through years of treatment with her not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare...few and far between to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient like me. Absolutely outstanding quality of medical care, and great staff. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Aida Murko, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639133366
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hosp
- University Of Iowa Hospital And Clinic
- Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murko accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.