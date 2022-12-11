Dr. Aida Saliby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saliby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aida Saliby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aida Saliby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Saliby works at
Locations
Division of Endocrinology156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, very helpful. Staff is great.
About Dr. Aida Saliby, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053300905
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell|University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Saliby has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saliby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saliby speaks Arabic.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliby.
