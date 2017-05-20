See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Aida Soriano, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Bridgewater, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aida Soriano, MD

Dr. Aida Soriano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Univ. of the Philippines - Philippines and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Soriano works at Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soriano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma & Sleep Center
    245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aida Soriano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1043281124
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack Med Ctr
    Residency
    • UMDNJ - St. Peter`s Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp &amp; Med Ctr, NYC
    Medical Education
    • Univ. of the Philippines - Philippines
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aida Soriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soriano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soriano works at Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Soriano’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

