Dr. Aida Soriano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aida Soriano, MD
Dr. Aida Soriano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Univ. of the Philippines - Philippines and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Soriano works at
Dr. Soriano's Office Locations
-
1
Somerset Pulmonary Critical Care Asthma & Sleep Center245 Union Ave Ste 2B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aida Soriano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Tagalog
- 1043281124
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- UMDNJ - St. Peter`s Med Ctr
- Flushing Hosp & Med Ctr, NYC
- Univ. of the Philippines - Philippines
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soriano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Soriano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soriano works at
Dr. Soriano speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.
