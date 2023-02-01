Overview of Dr. Aida Wakil, MD

Dr. Aida Wakil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Wakil works at Bailey & Wakil Eye Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.