Dr. Aidan Hamm, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aidan Hamm, MD

Dr. Aidan Hamm, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Vascular Surgrey Fellowship, Atrium Health

Dr. Hamm works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Surgery | Boynton Beach (West)
    9868 US Highway 441 Ste 310, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Treatment frequency



Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Aidan Hamm, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275976839
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vascular Surgrey Fellowship, Atrium Health
Residency
  • General Surgery Residency, University of Colorado
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aidan Hamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hamm works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hamm’s profile.

Dr. Hamm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

