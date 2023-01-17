Overview

Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Kozica works at Kozica Dental in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.