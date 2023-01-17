Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS
Overview
Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Kozica, Aidis S DDS116 Belmont St Rm 23, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 273-8373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kozica will work with you to find the optimal and most cost effective way to care for your teeth
About Dr. Aidis Kozica, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Spanish
- 1962487736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozica has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kozica using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kozica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozica speaks Lithuanian and Spanish.
346 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozica.
