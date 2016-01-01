Dr. Aiesha Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aiesha Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aiesha Ahmed, MD
Dr. Aiesha Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baqai Med and Dent College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aiesha Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Baqai Med and Dent College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
