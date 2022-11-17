Overview of Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD

Dr. Aijaz Alvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Alvi works at Specialty Care Institute in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.