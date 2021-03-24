Dr. Aijaz Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aijaz Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aijaz Hashmi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hashmi works at
-
1
Marcel Koppel MD Facp Inc.555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W105, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 318-8100
-
2
Deo Martinez MD PC13050 Heacock St, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (760) 318-8100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
We received excellent care from this doctor and staff. They were on time, friendly and really listened to our concerns. All of the tests were done in office same day ans the doctor spent a lot of time understanding our concerns, explaining the procedures and the results to us. Thank you so much to the great service!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1538134762
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
