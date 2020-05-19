Overview of Dr. Aijaz Yazdani, MD

Dr. Aijaz Yazdani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yazdani works at Etown Lung Spclst Slp Disrd, Center of Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.