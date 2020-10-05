Dr. Aijuan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aijuan Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aijuan Wang, MD
Dr. Aijuan Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Comprehensive Pediatrics2 State Route 27 Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 516-9868
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang has been both my daughters pediatrician. We have been going to her for 6 years and are very happy. She has kept our girls healthy and is great when they have been sick.
About Dr. Aijuan Wang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1992850820
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
