Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD

Neurology
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD

Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Athens and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Markopoulou works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markopoulou's Office Locations

    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Insomnia
Essential Tremor
Tremor

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Best neurologist I have seen. She seems to probe deeper and explore connections that other neurologist have missed. She appears very grounded and works well with patients that are so frustrated by their condition that they can come across as difficult and demanding.
    — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, German and Greek
    • 1568758696
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • University Of Nebraska, Dept Of Neurological Sciences
    • University of Athens
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aikaterini Markopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markopoulou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markopoulou works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Markopoulou’s profile.

    Dr. Markopoulou has seen patients for Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Markopoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markopoulou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

