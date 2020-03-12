Overview of Dr. Aikaterini Thanou, MD

Dr. Aikaterini Thanou, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Thanou works at Ou Health Physicians Fountain Lake in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.