Dr. Abesamis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aileen Abesamis, MD
Overview of Dr. Aileen Abesamis, MD
Dr. Aileen Abesamis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Abesamis works at
Dr. Abesamis' Office Locations
Signature Medical Group Brockton Outpatient Pediatrics680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 583-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aileen Abesamis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abesamis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abesamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abesamis speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abesamis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abesamis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abesamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abesamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.