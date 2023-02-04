See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD

Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bilyak works at Memorial Regional Hospital, Emergency and Trauma Services, Hollywood, FL in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bilyak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rehab of Hallandale Bch LLC
    110 N Federal Hwy Ste 104, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 477-3335
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bilyak?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I was very picky in choosing who will deliver my first baby. When I met Dr. B, I asked her many questions, and she took her time to answer all of them. She took great care of me during my pregnancy and my delivery. My delivery took many hours and she patiently waited and even pushed with me in the room for more than an hour. Many of my friends did not have these positive experiences with their doctors. I will definitely come to her with my next pregnancy.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bilyak to family and friends

    Dr. Bilyak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bilyak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD.

    About Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750365987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilyak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bilyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilyak works at Memorial Regional Hospital, Emergency and Trauma Services, Hollywood, FL in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bilyak’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilyak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilyak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.