Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD
Overview of Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD
Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bilyak's Office Locations
Ortho Rehab of Hallandale Bch LLC110 N Federal Hwy Ste 104, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 477-3335Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very picky in choosing who will deliver my first baby. When I met Dr. B, I asked her many questions, and she took her time to answer all of them. She took great care of me during my pregnancy and my delivery. My delivery took many hours and she patiently waited and even pushed with me in the room for more than an hour. Many of my friends did not have these positive experiences with their doctors. I will definitely come to her with my next pregnancy.
About Dr. Aileen Bilyak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1750365987
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Haverford College
