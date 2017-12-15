Dr. Aileen Danko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aileen Danko, MD
Overview of Dr. Aileen Danko, MD
Dr. Aileen Danko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.
Dr. Danko's Office Locations
-
1
Kids' Choice Pediatric Orthopaedics8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 255-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danko?
I have taken my child to another doctor, but the other doctor never saw my child, the PA did. Dr. Danko spends time with my child and explains the problem. There is no PA there, and she does all of the casting too. I am very pleased with this office and doctor.
About Dr. Aileen Danko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326003443
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Danko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.