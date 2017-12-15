Overview of Dr. Aileen Danko, MD

Dr. Aileen Danko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.



Dr. Danko works at Kids Choice Pediatric Orthopaedics in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.