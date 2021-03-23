Dr. Heras-Herzig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aileen Heras-Herzig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aileen Heras-Herzig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Heras-Herzig works at
Locations
-
1
St Elizabeth Regional Diabetes Center1500 James Simpson Jr Way Ste 301, Covington, KY 41011 Directions (859) 655-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heras-Herzig?
Hola Dra. Aillen, fue excelente, primero me evaluo y pregunto sobre porque acudia a su consulta y le expuse mi caso de thiroide, me indico unos examenes, y evaluaciones cada y meses, y me hubiese gustado seguir en consulta con ella. Se fue de Panamá, y le escribo a ver si es posible una consulta online. Le agradeceria su contacto o alguna pagina web que permita la consulta.
About Dr. Aileen Heras-Herzig, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962545525
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heras-Herzig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heras-Herzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heras-Herzig works at
Dr. Heras-Herzig has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heras-Herzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heras-Herzig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heras-Herzig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heras-Herzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heras-Herzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.