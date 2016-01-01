Dr. Ingal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aileen Ingal, MD
Dr. Aileen Ingal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Cottage Grove Cardiology PC711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
Gengras Medical Clinic1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2108, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-8761
Medical Group Heartcare At Burlington1236 Huffman Mill Rd Ste 130, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 438-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Aileen Ingal, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ingal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingal.
