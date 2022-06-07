See All Oncologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Aileen Novero, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aileen Novero, MD

Dr. Aileen Novero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Novero works at City Of Hope in Torrance, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Cerritos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen W McCann, MD
    23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 212-6200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Beach - Elm
    1043 Elm Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 590-0345
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    City of Hope South Bay
    5215 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 873-5697
  4. 4
    The Oncology Institute Tx A Professional Association
    18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 800, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-1201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Mycosis Fungoides
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Mycosis Fungoides
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I felt an immediate connection with her,  she is very in tune &  alert to get to know her patient's special needs. She is  warm and compassionate with excellent listening skills. What a relief. I felt well cared for. Dr Novero has the rare quality of being eager to do more research for what all is needed to help her patients. 
    B. A. — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aileen Novero, MD
    About Dr. Aileen Novero, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1154641421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Novero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novero has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Novero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

