Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Takahashi works at
Association South Bay Surgeons23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 222-2345Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Takahashi is the best! She knows her stuff and she knows how to explain it to you in terms you can understand. Her work is impeccable she is truly an artist. Zero issues. One year PO, vsg with hiatal hernia repair. The program is well designed and complete. The office is always helpful. Thank you Dr. Takahashi for my new lease on life!
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669495487
- La Co & Usc Med Ctr|University Ca Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
