Dr. Aileen Takahashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Takahashi works at Association South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.